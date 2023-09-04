Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is -48.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.58 during the day while it closed the day at $1.48. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Troika Media Group Inc. Declares 1-for-25 Ratio for Previously Announced Reverse Stock Split.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG” or the “Company”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This will be effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on June 1, 2023.

The reverse stock split was previously approved by the Board of Directors of TMG in accordance with Nevada law, under which no stockholder approval is required, and is intended to increase the per share trading price of TMG’s common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(1)). TMG’s common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “TRKA” and under a new CUSIP number, 89689F404. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 25 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The reverse stock split will also proportionately reduce the number of shares of authorized common stock from 800,000,000 to 32,000,000. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of TMG’s outstanding warrants, convertible securities, RSUs and stock options.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock has also gained 18.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRKA stock has declined by -56.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.50% and lost -48.97% year-on date.

The market cap for TRKA stock reached $25.29 million, with 16.53 million shares outstanding and 15.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.24K shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 459524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

TRKA stock trade performance evaluation

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.40. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -38.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0281, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2959 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TRKA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TRKA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.