Titan International Inc. [TWI] fell -15.67% so far this year. What now?

Titan International Inc. [NYSE: TWI] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN AUGUST INVESTOR CONFERENCES.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in the month of August:.

Stifel Chicago Industrial Summit on Wednesday, August 16, 2023: David Martin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an informal presentation and Q&A session at 8:45 AM ET.

A sum of 463249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 386.48K shares. Titan International Inc. shares reached a high of $13.025 and dropped to a low of $12.70 until finishing in the latest session at $12.92.

The one-year TWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.4. The average equity rating for TWI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Titan International Inc. [TWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWI shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Titan International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan International Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Titan International Inc. [TWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, TWI shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Titan International Inc. [TWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Titan International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan International Inc. [TWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Titan International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Total Capital for TWI is now 26.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.06. Additionally, TWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] managed to generate an average of $23,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Titan International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Titan International Inc. [TWI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TWI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.