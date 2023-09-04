THOR Industries Inc. [THO] Stock trading around $108.15 per share: What’s Next?

THOR Industries Inc. [NYSE: THO] price surged by 3.18 percent to reach at $3.33. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM that THOR Industries Extends Partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA.

THOR commits to sponsoring Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend focused on inclusivity in the outdoors and stewardship of public lands for 3 additional years.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Underscoring its continued commitment to promoting inclusivity in the outdoors, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) extended its partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, through 2025.

A sum of 497838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 613.58K shares. THOR Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $109.285 and dropped to a low of $105.47 until finishing in the latest session at $108.15.

The one-year THO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.07. The average equity rating for THO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on THOR Industries Inc. [THO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THO shares is $91.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for THOR Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for THOR Industries Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for THO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for THO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

THO Stock Performance Analysis:

THOR Industries Inc. [THO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, THO shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for THOR Industries Inc. [THO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.78, while it was recorded at 104.61 for the last single week of trading, and 90.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into THOR Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and THOR Industries Inc. [THO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.40 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. THOR Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for THO is now 30.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, THOR Industries Inc. [THO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.15. Additionally, THO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, THOR Industries Inc. [THO] managed to generate an average of $35,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.THOR Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

THO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for THOR Industries Inc. go to 5.90%.

THOR Industries Inc. [THO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of THO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in THO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in THO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.