The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Cactus Inc. [WHD] – find out why.

Cactus Inc. [NYSE: WHD] jumped around 2.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $55.53 at the close of the session, up 4.11%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Cactus Inc. stock is now 10.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WHD Stock saw the intraday high of $55.765 and lowest of $54.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.30, which means current price is +77.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 517.99K shares, WHD reached a trading volume of 494259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cactus Inc. [WHD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHD shares is $56.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cactus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cactus Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has WHD stock performed recently?

Cactus Inc. [WHD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, WHD shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Cactus Inc. [WHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.56, while it was recorded at 53.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.24 for the last 200 days.

Cactus Inc. [WHD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cactus Inc. [WHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +35.15. Cactus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.01.

Return on Total Capital for WHD is now 25.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.21. Additionally, WHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] managed to generate an average of $91,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Cactus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Cactus Inc. [WHD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cactus Inc. go to 25.30%.

Insider trade positions for Cactus Inc. [WHD]

