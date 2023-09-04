The Benchmark Company lifts Steelcase Inc. [SCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $9.17 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call.

About Steelcase Inc. Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With 12,000 global employees and our dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

Steelcase Inc. represents 113.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03 billion with the latest information. SCS stock price has been found in the range of $9.11 to $9.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 827.55K shares, SCS reached a trading volume of 483423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Steelcase Inc. [SCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Steelcase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SCS stock

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, SCS shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steelcase Inc. [SCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.12 and a Gross Margin at +28.44. Steelcase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.05.

Return on Total Capital for SCS is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.22. Additionally, SCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] managed to generate an average of $2,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Steelcase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

The top three institutional holders of SCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.