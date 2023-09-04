Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $2.25

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SDIG] loss -8.91% on the last trading session, reaching $5.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Stronghold Digital Mining Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Operational Update.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, the “Company”, or “we”) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided an operational update:.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. represents 6.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.49 million with the latest information. SDIG stock price has been found in the range of $5.03 to $5.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 519.75K shares, SDIG reached a trading volume of 451262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDIG shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SDIG stock

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, SDIG shares dropped by -34.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.41 and a Gross Margin at -25.48. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.18.

Return on Total Capital for SDIG is now -29.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.31. Additionally, SDIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] managed to generate an average of -$521,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]

