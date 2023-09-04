SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] Is Currently 0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SGH] gained 0.74% or 0.19 points to close at $26.02 with a heavy trading volume of 482300 shares. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that SGH Appoints Mary G. Puma as Independent Member of Board of Directors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the appointment of Mary G. Puma to its board of directors, effective July 15, 2023. Puma previously served as president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (“Axcelis”), a publicly held company engaged in the supply of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry, from January 2002 to May 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719761897/en/.

It opened the trading session at $26.02, the shares rose to $26.27 and dropped to $25.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGH points out that the company has recorded 52.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 843.82K shares, SGH reached to a volume of 482300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGH shares is $33.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMART Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SGH stock

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, SGH shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.92, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 19.69 for the last 200 days.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for SGH is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.69. Additionally, SGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] managed to generate an average of $18,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. go to -3.99%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]

The top three institutional holders of SGH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SGH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SGH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.