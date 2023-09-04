Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $36

Sitio Royalties Corp. [NYSE: STR] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sitio Royalties Reports Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results.

Closed Multiple Accretive Acquisitions Since March 31, 2023 Adding 13,705 NRAs in the Permian Basin.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Record High Average Quarterly Production Volume of 34,681 Boe/d (50% Oil).

A sum of 441351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 574.33K shares. Sitio Royalties Corp. shares reached a high of $25.98 and dropped to a low of $25.43 until finishing in the latest session at $25.85.

The one-year STR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.44. The average equity rating for STR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STR shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sitio Royalties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sitio Royalties Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for STR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.90.

STR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, STR shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.86, while it was recorded at 25.23 for the last single week of trading, and 26.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sitio Royalties Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.48 and a Gross Margin at +64.81. Sitio Royalties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.25.

Return on Total Capital for STR is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.91. Additionally, STR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] managed to generate an average of $320,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Sitio Royalties Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

STR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sitio Royalties Corp. go to -6.64%.

Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.