Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] Revenue clocked in at $162.90 million, down -62.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Silk Road Medical Inc [NASDAQ: SILK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.43%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Silk Road Medical to Present at the UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

Over the last 12 months, SILK stock dropped by -50.56%. The one-year Silk Road Medical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.29. The average equity rating for SILK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $750.39 million, with 38.77 million shares outstanding and 37.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.67K shares, SILK stock reached a trading volume of 464381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILK shares is $34.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Silk Road Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silk Road Medical Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

SILK Stock Performance Analysis:

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, SILK shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.73, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 39.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silk Road Medical Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.68. Silk Road Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for SILK is now -27.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.31. Additionally, SILK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] managed to generate an average of -$132,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Silk Road Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

SILK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silk Road Medical Inc go to 16.20%.

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SILK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SILK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SILK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.