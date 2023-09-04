Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] is 18.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: RYAN] gained 0.47% or 0.23 points to close at $48.98 with a heavy trading volume of 475572 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ryan Specialty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick G. Ryan, its President, Timothy W. Turner, its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah R. Bickham, and President & CEO of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, Miles Wuller, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live stream accessible through the investor section of Ryan Specialty’s website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

It opened the trading session at $49.04, the shares rose to $49.36 and dropped to $48.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RYAN points out that the company has recorded 20.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 674.18K shares, RYAN reached to a volume of 475572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAN shares is $49.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAN in the course of the last twelve months was 43.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for RYAN stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, RYAN shares gained by 10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.60 for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.04, while it was recorded at 48.44 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.58.

Return on Total Capital for RYAN is now 11.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.91. Additionally, RYAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 439.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] managed to generate an average of $16,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]

The top three institutional holders of RYAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.