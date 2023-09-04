RXO Inc. [RXO] Is Currently 1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RXO Inc. [NYSE: RXO] gained 1.05% or 0.19 points to close at $18.27 with a heavy trading volume of 494999 shares. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that RXO Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, and Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:.

It opened the trading session at $18.21, the shares rose to $18.50 and dropped to $18.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RXO points out that the company has recorded -13.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, RXO reached to a volume of 494999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RXO Inc. [RXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXO shares is $21.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for RXO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RXO Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for RXO stock

RXO Inc. [RXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, RXO shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for RXO Inc. [RXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 18.42 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RXO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO Inc. go to -8.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RXO Inc. [RXO]

The top three institutional holders of RXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.