ROTH Capital lifts Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] traded at a low on 09/01/23, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.11. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM that MindMed to Participate at September Investor Conferences.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 468143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stands at 5.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for MNMD stock reached $164.81 million, with 38.58 million shares outstanding and 37.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.03K shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 468143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNMD shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

How has MNMD stock performed recently?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -43.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.05. Additionally, MNMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,183,250 per employee.Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]

