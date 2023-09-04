Robert Half Inc. [RHI] Stock trading around $74.98 per share: What’s Next?

Robert Half Inc. [NYSE: RHI] closed the trading session at $74.98 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.39, while the highest price level was $75.29. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Danelle Barrett Joins Protiviti Advisory Board.

Former Rear Admiral and Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Strategist brings her expertise to Protiviti and its clients.

Danelle Barrett will join the advisory board of global consulting firm Protiviti effective September 1, 2023. The advisory board provides market and business insights to assist Protiviti and its clients to help solve the challenges presented by today’s dynamic and challenging business environment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.56 percent and weekly performance of 0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, RHI reached to a volume of 478574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robert Half Inc. [RHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $71.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Robert Half Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

RHI stock trade performance evaluation

Robert Half Inc. [RHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, RHI shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Robert Half Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.43, while it was recorded at 74.92 for the last single week of trading, and 75.65 for the last 200 days.

Robert Half Inc. [RHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.47 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. Robert Half Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.09.

Return on Total Capital for RHI is now 56.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robert Half Inc. [RHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.16. Additionally, RHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robert Half Inc. [RHI] managed to generate an average of $3,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.Robert Half Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Robert Half Inc. [RHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half Inc. go to -1.30%.

Robert Half Inc. [RHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.