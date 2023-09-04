Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] Stock trading around $1.75 per share: What’s Next?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Recruiter.com Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15.

The purpose of the reverse stock split is to allow the Company to meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCRT stock has declined by -37.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.54% and lost -72.15% year-on date.

The market cap for RCRT stock reached $2.57 million, with 1.41 million shares outstanding and 1.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 238.18K shares, RCRT reached a trading volume of 453658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCRT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

RCRT stock trade performance evaluation

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, RCRT shares dropped by -38.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9970, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5713 for the last 200 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.93.

Return on Total Capital for RCRT is now -80.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, RCRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] managed to generate an average of -$366,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RCRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RCRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.