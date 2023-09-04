RBC Capital Mkts lifts Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.93%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM that RYAM Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Updates 2023 EBITDA and Raises Free Cash Flow Guidance.

Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of $16 million, an improvement of $9 million, or 36 percent, over prior year quarter.

Over the last 12 months, RYAM stock dropped by -21.46%. The one-year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.83. The average equity rating for RYAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.71 million, with 65.23 million shares outstanding and 63.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, RYAM stock reached a trading volume of 481364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RYAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, RYAM shares dropped by -21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +7.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.59.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.82. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$10,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RYAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RYAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.