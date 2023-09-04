Piper Sandler slashes price target on Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] – find out why.

Replimune Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.04%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Replimune Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Topline data from the registration-directed CERPASS clinical trial of RP1 combined with Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma expected in early Q4 2023 and Biologics License Application submission anticipated in Q1/2 2024.

Cost sharing collaboration in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in the neoadjuvant setting entered into with Incyte.

Over the last 12 months, REPL stock rose by 3.46%. The one-year Replimune Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.8. The average equity rating for REPL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.20 billion, with 66.37 million shares outstanding and 54.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.86K shares, REPL stock reached a trading volume of 497885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $50.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replimune Group Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82.

REPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, REPL shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 20.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Replimune Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for REPL is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.94. Additionally, REPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] managed to generate an average of -$613,676 per employee.Replimune Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in REPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in REPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.