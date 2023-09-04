Piper Sandler lifts SEI Investments Company [SEIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ: SEIC] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $62.01 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Barclays to Host SEI at its Global Financial Services Conference.

SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company will attend the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hicke and Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGonigle will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss SEI’s business segments, their market position, and the company’s outlook for strategic growth. SEI will also host one-on-one meetings following the fireside chat. Analysts and investors who wish to attend this conference or request a meeting should contact Barclays.

A link to the webcast of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of SEI’s website at seic.com/ir-events. The replay will be available until March 1, 2024.

SEI Investments Company represents 132.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.21 billion with the latest information. SEIC stock price has been found in the range of $61.95 to $62.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 521.91K shares, SEIC reached a trading volume of 485006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEIC shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SEI Investments Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SEI Investments Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEIC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, SEIC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for SEI Investments Company [SEIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.39, while it was recorded at 61.95 for the last single week of trading, and 59.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SEI Investments Company [SEIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.80 and a Gross Margin at +84.23. SEI Investments Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEIC is now 24.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.49. Additionally, SEIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] managed to generate an average of $98,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.SEI Investments Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEI Investments Company go to 12.00%.

The top three institutional holders of SEIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SEIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SEIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.