Piper Sandler lifts HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HubSpot Inc. [NYSE: HUBS] jumped around 5.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $551.61 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HubSpot to Host Analyst Day at INBOUND on September 6, 2023.

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it will host its Analyst Day in conjunction with INBOUND 23 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Boston. The event will begin at 9:40 a.m. and conclude at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and on-demand replay will be available at analystday.hubspot.com, and the accompanying presentations will be available at ir.hubspot.com following the event.

HubSpot Inc. stock is now 90.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUBS Stock saw the intraday high of $558.62 and lowest of $548.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 581.40, which means current price is +105.83% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 512.84K shares, HUBS reached a trading volume of 474114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $575.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc. is set at 16.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 125.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has HUBS stock performed recently?

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, HUBS shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 526.30, while it was recorded at 533.11 for the last single week of trading, and 420.68 for the last 200 days.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.30 and a Gross Margin at +81.84. HubSpot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for HUBS is now -6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.27. Additionally, HUBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] managed to generate an average of -$15,169 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.HubSpot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc. go to 44.18%.

Insider trade positions for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]

The top three institutional holders of HUBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HUBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HUBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.