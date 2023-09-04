Phreesia Inc. [PHR] Is Currently 5.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] gained 5.80% or 1.65 points to close at $30.12 with a heavy trading volume of 486791 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM that Phreesia Named to The Software Report’s “Top 100 Software Companies” for the Second Consecutive Year.

Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce it has been selected by The Software Report as one of the “Top 100 Software Companies of 2023.” The annual program evaluates companies based on a range of factors, including product functionality, innovative capabilities, environmental, social and governance (ESG) involvement, and long-term viability, among others. This is the second year in a row that Phreesia made the list. Other awardees this year include Adobe, Groove and Pantheon.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as part of this impressive list of software companies,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “We feel strongly that our investments in our products and people are furthering our mission to activate patients in their care and drive better health outcomes, and we’re extremely proud to be known as a SaaS innovator in the healthcare space.”.

It opened the trading session at $28.76, the shares rose to $30.16 and dropped to $28.455, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHR points out that the company has recorded -20.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 365.62K shares, PHR reached to a volume of 486791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phreesia Inc. [PHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHR shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Phreesia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phreesia Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

Trading performance analysis for PHR stock

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, PHR shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.68, while it was recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.80 for the last 200 days.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phreesia Inc. [PHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.85 and a Gross Margin at +50.86. Phreesia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.71.

Return on Total Capital for PHR is now -48.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.19. Additionally, PHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] managed to generate an average of -$113,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Phreesia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Phreesia Inc. [PHR]

The top three institutional holders of PHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.