Photronics Inc. [PLAB] Revenue clocked in at $870.60 million, up 43.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAB] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.30 during the day while it closed the day at $24.19. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Photronics to Report Third Quarter Earnings.

Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company’s financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call’s scheduled start time.

Photronics Inc. stock has also gained 7.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLAB stock has inclined by 11.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.13% and gained 43.73% year-on date.

The market cap for PLAB stock reached $1.49 billion, with 61.14 million shares outstanding and 57.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 574.65K shares, PLAB reached a trading volume of 463634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Photronics Inc. [PLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAB shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Photronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Photronics Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

PLAB stock trade performance evaluation

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, PLAB shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.70, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 19.52 for the last 200 days.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Photronics Inc. [PLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.70 and a Gross Margin at +35.68. Photronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.41.

Return on Total Capital for PLAB is now 19.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, PLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] managed to generate an average of $64,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Photronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Photronics Inc. [PLAB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Photronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.