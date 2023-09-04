Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] Revenue clocked in at $1.29 billion, up 48.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Pegasystems Inc. [NASDAQ: PEGA] jumped around 1.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.92 at the close of the session, up 2.54%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1629999&tp_key=8f6cdb7674&tp_special=8). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. PDT (7:25 p.m. EDT) in San Francisco, CA.

Pegasystems Inc. stock is now 48.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEGA Stock saw the intraday high of $51.34 and lowest of $49.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.23, which means current price is +52.87% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 285.71K shares, PEGA reached a trading volume of 470690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]?

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Pegasystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pegasystems Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEGA in the course of the last twelve months was 39.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has PEGA stock performed recently?

Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, PEGA shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.62, while it was recorded at 49.79 for the last single week of trading, and 44.39 for the last 200 days.

Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.65 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Pegasystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.22.

Return on Total Capital for PEGA is now -9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 525.62. Additionally, PEGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] managed to generate an average of -$56,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Pegasystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pegasystems Inc. go to 63.80%.

Insider trade positions for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]

The top three institutional holders of PEGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with PEGA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.