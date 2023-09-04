Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] fell -26.92% so far this year. What now?

Nuvei Corporation [NASDAQ: NVEI] gained 2.77% or 0.5 points to close at $18.57 with a heavy trading volume of 456591 shares. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Nuvei to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference.

A listen-only audio webcast and archived replay will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

It opened the trading session at $18.20, the shares rose to $18.78 and dropped to $18.0801, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVEI points out that the company has recorded -45.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 637.97K shares, NVEI reached to a volume of 456591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Nuvei Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvei Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVEI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVEI stock

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, NVEI shares dropped by -39.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.90 for the last 200 days.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nuvei Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuvei Corporation go to 17.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]

The top three institutional holders of NVEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.