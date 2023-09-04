Northcoast slashes price target on Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] – find out why.

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $70.86 during the day while it closed the day at $70.07. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Shake Shack Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenue of $271.8 million, up 17.8% versus 2022, including $261.8 million of Shack sales and $10.0 million of Licensing revenue.

Shake Shack Inc. stock has also gained 0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHAK stock has inclined by 2.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.81% and gained 68.72% year-on date.

The market cap for SHAK stock reached $2.96 billion, with 39.42 million shares outstanding and 37.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 712.49K shares, SHAK reached a trading volume of 497038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $77.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99.

SHAK stock trade performance evaluation

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, SHAK shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.32, while it was recorded at 69.90 for the last single week of trading, and 61.28 for the last 200 days.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.05 and a Gross Margin at +5.45. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.68.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now -0.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.35. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of -$2,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.