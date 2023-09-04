Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] – find out why.

Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLO] closed the trading session at $18.26 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.98, while the highest price level was $18.45. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Portillo’s Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s, said, “We delivered another quarter of strong results that highlight the durability of our brand. We feel great about our recent new restaurant performance and are also delivering solid results in our core. To sustain this positive trajectory, we continue to focus on quality and execution. Our restaurants are fully-staffed, and we empower our Team Members to prioritize the guest experience by serving delicious, high-quality food in an engaging environment at a great price point. This creates a consistently outstanding experience for both our Team Members and guests.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.89 percent and weekly performance of -2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 621.98K shares, PTLO reached to a volume of 477933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTLO shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Portillo’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portillo’s Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

PTLO stock trade performance evaluation

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, PTLO shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.96, while it was recorded at 18.36 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Portillo’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portillo’s Inc. go to 11.20%.

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PTLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PTLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.