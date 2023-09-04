Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] moved down -0.76: Why It’s Important

Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MRCY] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM that Chesapeake Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASD:CHK) will replace Mercury Systems Inc. (NASD: MRCY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mercury Systems will replace Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is acquiring Arconic in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions. Mercury Systems is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 460169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 879.62K shares. Mercury Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $39.65 and dropped to a low of $38.8615 until finishing in the latest session at $38.95.

The one-year MRCY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.26. The average equity rating for MRCY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRCY shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mercury Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury Systems Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

MRCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, MRCY shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.36, while it was recorded at 39.68 for the last single week of trading, and 44.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mercury Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.64 and a Gross Margin at +27.03. Mercury Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14.

Mercury Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

MRCY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury Systems Inc. go to 4.00%.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRCY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MRCY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MRCY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.