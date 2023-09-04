Market cap of Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] reaches 276.63M – now what?

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYXI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.95%. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, ZYXI stock dropped by -15.55%. The one-year Zynex Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.54. The average equity rating for ZYXI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $276.63 million, with 36.44 million shares outstanding and 19.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 268.31K shares, ZYXI stock reached a trading volume of 442833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYXI shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zynex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZYXI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

ZYXI Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.77. Zynex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.78.

Return on Total Capital for ZYXI is now 22.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.63. Additionally, ZYXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] managed to generate an average of $18,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Zynex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] Institutonal Ownership Details

