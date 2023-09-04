Market cap of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW] reaches 21.67B – now what?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: WTW] closed the trading session at $207.87 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $206.985, while the highest price level was $209.29. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM that WTW Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation.

Carl Hess, WTW’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.01 percent and weekly performance of 1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 675.46K shares, WTW reached to a volume of 447631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTW shares is $243.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WTW stock trade performance evaluation

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, WTW shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.71, while it was recorded at 207.46 for the last single week of trading, and 232.55 for the last 200 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.77 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Total Capital for WTW is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.82. Additionally, WTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW] managed to generate an average of $22,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company go to 10.60%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WTW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WTW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WTW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WTW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.