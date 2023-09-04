Market cap of Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE] reaches 1.12B – now what?

Vital Energy Inc. [NYSE: VTLE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.01%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Vital Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Raises estimates for full-year 2023 oil and total production.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, VTLE stock dropped by -20.09%. The one-year Vital Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.74. The average equity rating for VTLE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 18.03 million shares outstanding and 15.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 640.84K shares, VTLE stock reached a trading volume of 483932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTLE shares is $79.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vital Energy Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTLE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VTLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, VTLE shares gained by 17.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.66 for Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.62, while it was recorded at 60.02 for the last single week of trading, and 50.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vital Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.79 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Vital Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.88.

Return on Total Capital for VTLE is now 51.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 77.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.45. Additionally, VTLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE] managed to generate an average of $2,185,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Vital Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VTLE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTLE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vital Energy Inc. go to 10.49%.

Vital Energy Inc. [VTLE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VTLE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VTLE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.