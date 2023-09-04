Market cap of Ryder System Inc. [R] reaches 4.58B – now what?

Ryder System Inc. [NYSE: R] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $1.56. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Ryder Launches “Buy More Save More” and “A Truckload of Savings” Used Vehicle Sales Promotions.

Offering Affordable, Diverse, and Trusted Used Vehicles in a Limited Market.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its expansive “Buy More Save More” sales event where for a limited time buyers may receive up to 30% off the purchase of three or more qualifying pre-owned vehicles in one transaction. Buyers may also receive up to 20% off the purchase of two qualifying vehicles in the same transaction. Both promotions are valid in the United States through September 30, 2023. Qualifying vehicles may include pre-owned tractors, trailers, trucks, and vans.

A sum of 467468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 323.69K shares. Ryder System Inc. shares reached a high of $103.12 and dropped to a low of $101.31 until finishing in the latest session at $102.26.

The one-year R stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.52. The average equity rating for R stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ryder System Inc. [R]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for R shares is $110.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on R stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ryder System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryder System Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for R stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

R Stock Performance Analysis:

Ryder System Inc. [R] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, R shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for R stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Ryder System Inc. [R]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.90, while it was recorded at 99.94 for the last single week of trading, and 89.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ryder System Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryder System Inc. [R] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.90. Ryder System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for R is now 9.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryder System Inc. [R] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.20. Additionally, R Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryder System Inc. [R] managed to generate an average of $17,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Ryder System Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Ryder System Inc. [R] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of R stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in R stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in R stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.