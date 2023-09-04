Market cap of Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] reaches 1.56B – now what?

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.71 during the day while it closed the day at $33.29. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM that Perion Network Announces Conference Participation in August-September 2023.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI) a global multi-channel advertising technology company that delivers synergistic solutions across all major channels of digital advertising – including search advertising, social media, display, video and CTV advertising – today announces that it will participate in the following conferences:.

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9 (virtual).

Perion Network Ltd. stock has also gained 0.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PERI stock has inclined by 7.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.28% and gained 31.58% year-on date.

The market cap for PERI stock reached $1.56 billion, with 47.02 million shares outstanding and 46.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 654.85K shares, PERI reached a trading volume of 492519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

PERI stock trade performance evaluation

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, PERI shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.03, while it was recorded at 33.23 for the last single week of trading, and 32.68 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.05 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. Perion Network Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for PERI is now 20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, PERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] managed to generate an average of $237,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PERI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PERI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PERI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.