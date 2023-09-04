Market cap of HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] reaches 5.77B – now what?

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] loss -1.67% or -1.13 points to close at $66.42 with a heavy trading volume of 486231 shares. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM that HealthEquity Announces Inaugural “HSA Week” to Increase Consumer Education and Engagement.

Initiative will provide practical education, expert insights, and launch the 2023 HSA Guidebook.

It opened the trading session at $67.52, the shares rose to $67.925 and dropped to $65.9513, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HQY points out that the company has recorded 0.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 604.47K shares, HQY reached to a volume of 486231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HQY shares is $81.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HQY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for HealthEquity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HealthEquity Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HQY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HQY in the course of the last twelve months was 47.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for HQY stock

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, HQY shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HQY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.49, while it was recorded at 67.69 for the last single week of trading, and 61.33 for the last 200 days.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +45.90. HealthEquity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.03.

Return on Total Capital for HQY is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.46. Additionally, HQY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] managed to generate an average of -$8,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.HealthEquity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HQY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HealthEquity Inc. go to 18.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]

The top three institutional holders of HQY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HQY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HQY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.