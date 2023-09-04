Market cap of Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] reaches 1.96B – now what?

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] closed the trading session at $39.12 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.54, while the highest price level was $39.30. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM that Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Launch the Schick Intuition Emerging Artist Contest.

The Winning Artist Will Receive a Tuition Scholarship and Their Design Featured on Schick Intuition Packaging.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) today announced the launch of the Emerging Artist Contest. The inaugural program encourages students to visit EmergingArtistProject.com to enter an original piece of artwork through August 28, 2023. Artist and author Reyna Noriega is serving as a judge, and the winner will win a one-time $10,000 tuition scholarship and the chance for their design to be featured on Schick Intuition packaging at all Dollar General stores nationwide in 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.50 percent and weekly performance of 4.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 432.15K shares, EPC reached to a volume of 463612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPC shares is $46.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Edgewell Personal Care Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewell Personal Care Company is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EPC stock trade performance evaluation

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, EPC shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.19, while it was recorded at 38.64 for the last single week of trading, and 41.26 for the last 200 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.53. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for EPC is now 7.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.07. Additionally, EPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] managed to generate an average of $14,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Edgewell Personal Care Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgewell Personal Care Company go to 2.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.