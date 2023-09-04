Market Analysts see nCino Inc. [NCNO] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

nCino Inc. [NASDAQ: NCNO] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $33.00 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that nCino Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

• Total Revenues of $117.2M, up 18% year-over-year.

nCino Inc. represents 112.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.71 billion with the latest information. NCNO stock price has been found in the range of $32.815 to $33.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 766.25K shares, NCNO reached a trading volume of 466787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about nCino Inc. [NCNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNO shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for nCino Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nCino Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCNO in the course of the last twelve months was 773.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NCNO stock

nCino Inc. [NCNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.02. With this latest performance, NCNO shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for nCino Inc. [NCNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.42, while it was recorded at 31.33 for the last single week of trading, and 26.96 for the last 200 days.

nCino Inc. [NCNO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nCino Inc. [NCNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.78 and a Gross Margin at +54.66. nCino Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Return on Total Capital for NCNO is now -7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.43. Additionally, NCNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] managed to generate an average of -$57,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.nCino Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at nCino Inc. [NCNO]

The top three institutional holders of NCNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NCNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NCNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.