Market Analysts see LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] falling to $12. Time to buy?

LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE: LXU] gained 4.35% or 0.44 points to close at $10.56 with a heavy trading volume of 466492 shares. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire will be participating in the following conferences:.

UBS Chemicals Conference on Wednesday, September 6th in New York City (CEO, Mark Behrman).

It opened the trading session at $10.26, the shares rose to $10.60 and dropped to $10.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXU points out that the company has recorded -27.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 661.21K shares, LXU reached to a volume of 466492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXU shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for LSB Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LSB Industries Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for LXU stock

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, LXU shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.63. LSB Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.55.

Return on Total Capital for LXU is now 26.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.49. Additionally, LXU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] managed to generate an average of $403,410 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.LSB Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]

The top three institutional holders of LXU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.