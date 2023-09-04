Market Analysts see Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] closed the trading session at $36.81 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.67, while the highest price level was $37.92. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM that Daqo New Energy’s Subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo Announced its Share Repurchase Program for 2023.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that the board of directors (the “Board”) of its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Xinjiang Daqo”) has approved a share repurchase program authorizing Xinjiang Daqo to repurchase RMB200 million to RMB400 million worth of its issued and outstanding shares by means of centralized bidding transactions, effective until August 22, 2024. Based on a purchase price not exceeding RMB50 per share approved by its board, Xinjiang Daqo may repurchase less than 0.4% of its outstanding shares under this program. Xinjiang Daqo expects to fund the repurchases out of its own funds, and plans to use the repurchased shares for its share incentive plans subject to relevant regulatory requirements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.66 percent and weekly performance of 3.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 922.99K shares, DQ reached to a volume of 395345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $48.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DQ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

DQ stock trade performance evaluation

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, DQ shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.32, while it was recorded at 36.76 for the last single week of trading, and 43.08 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.95. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.49.

Return on Total Capital for DQ is now 65.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, DQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] managed to generate an average of $443,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.