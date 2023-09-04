Market Analysts see Arko Corp. [ARKO] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Arko Corp. [NASDAQ: ARKO] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 0.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.57. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ARKO Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong Quarter Led by Higher Merchandise Contribution and Acquisitions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 445600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arko Corp. stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for ARKO stock reached $893.49 million, with 119.89 million shares outstanding and 75.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 233.16K shares, ARKO reached a trading volume of 445600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arko Corp. [ARKO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARKO shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARKO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Arko Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arko Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARKO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ARKO stock performed recently?

Arko Corp. [ARKO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ARKO shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Arko Corp. [ARKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Arko Corp. [ARKO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arko Corp. [ARKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.97 and a Gross Margin at +3.47. Arko Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Total Capital for ARKO is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arko Corp. [ARKO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 593.16. Additionally, ARKO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 777.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arko Corp. [ARKO] managed to generate an average of $5,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 78.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.95.Arko Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Arko Corp. [ARKO]

