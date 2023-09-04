Market Analysts see AGCO Corporation [AGCO] falling to $135. Time to buy?

AGCO Corporation [NYSE: AGCO] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 2.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $132.62. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM that AGCO Welcomes Agri-Service Dealership Expansion in Northern Idaho.

Agri-Service acquires Lewiston and Moscow, Idaho locations of AGCO dealer Blue Mountain Agri-Support, Inc.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology welcomed Agri-Service’s acquisition of Blue Mountain Agri-Support, Inc. in Lewiston and Moscow, Idaho. Agri-Service, now a 13-location AGCO dealership serving Idaho, southeast Washington, and parts of Oregon, will maintain existing management and staff for seamless continuity of sales and services to Blue Mountain Agri-Support’s customers. Agri-Service’s expansion will provide sales and services for AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt®, Gleaner®, Massey Ferguson® and Hesston® by Massey Ferguson.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 460808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AGCO Corporation stands at 2.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for AGCO stock reached $9.70 billion, with 74.90 million shares outstanding and 62.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 569.55K shares, AGCO reached a trading volume of 460808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGCO Corporation [AGCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGCO shares is $155.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AGCO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGCO Corporation is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGCO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AGCO stock performed recently?

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, AGCO shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.75, while it was recorded at 127.67 for the last single week of trading, and 129.90 for the last 200 days.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGCO Corporation [AGCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.45 and a Gross Margin at +23.36. AGCO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for AGCO is now 24.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, AGCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] managed to generate an average of $34,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.AGCO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO Corporation go to 5.90%.

Insider trade positions for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]

The top three institutional holders of AGCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.