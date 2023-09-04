MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] moved down -1.70: Why It’s Important

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MTSI] closed the trading session at $83.12 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.90, while the highest price level was $85.41. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that MACOM Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the RF Business of Wolfspeed, Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the radio frequency (“RF”) business (the “RF Business”) of Wolfspeed, Inc. (“Wolfspeed”). The RF Business includes a portfolio of Gallium Nitride (“GaN”) on Silicon Carbide (“SiC”) products used in high performance RF and microwave applications. The business services a broad customer base of leading aerospace, defense, industrial and telecommunications customers and most recently generated annualized revenues of approximately $150 million. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to MACOM’s non-GAAP earnings.

“We are excited to acquire Wolfspeed’s RF Business and look forward to welcoming its employees to MACOM,” stated Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “The RF team’s engineering capabilities, technology and products are a perfect fit with MACOM and our strategy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.98 percent and weekly performance of 3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 491.77K shares, MTSI reached to a volume of 480110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTSI shares is $83.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTSI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, MTSI shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.59, while it was recorded at 82.56 for the last single week of trading, and 66.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.65 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.16.

Return on Total Capital for MTSI is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.24. Additionally, MTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] managed to generate an average of $366,629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of MTSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.