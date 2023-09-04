Loews Corporation [L] stock Reiterated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $43

Loews Corporation [NYSE: L] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $62.30 price per share at the time. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $360 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Loews Corporation represents 227.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.00 billion with the latest information. L stock price has been found in the range of $62.28 to $62.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 662.10K shares, L reached a trading volume of 471379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Loews Corporation [L]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Loews Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loews Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for L stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for L in the course of the last twelve months was 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for L stock

Loews Corporation [L] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, L shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for L stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Loews Corporation [L]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.35, while it was recorded at 62.19 for the last single week of trading, and 59.00 for the last 200 days.

Loews Corporation [L]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loews Corporation [L] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54. Loews Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.21.

Return on Total Capital for L is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loews Corporation [L] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.43. Additionally, L Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loews Corporation [L] managed to generate an average of $83,983 per employee.

Loews Corporation [L]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for L. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loews Corporation go to 14.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Loews Corporation [L]

The top three institutional holders of L stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in L stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in L stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.