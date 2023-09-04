loanDepot Inc. [LDI] Is Currently 5.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

loanDepot Inc. [NYSE: LDI] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 5.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.03. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that loanDepot Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Company reports second consecutive quarter of sequential double-digit revenue growth and ongoing cost productivity gains resulting in significant narrowing of net loss.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Revenue up 31% or $63.9 million from first quarter 2023, primarily driven by higher pull through weighted lock volume and gain on sale margin.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 448994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of loanDepot Inc. stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for LDI stock reached $616.49 million, with 173.91 million shares outstanding and 61.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.41K shares, LDI reached a trading volume of 448994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about loanDepot Inc. [LDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDI shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for loanDepot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for loanDepot Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LDI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.38.

How has LDI stock performed recently?

loanDepot Inc. [LDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, LDI shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for loanDepot Inc. [LDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

loanDepot Inc. [LDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and loanDepot Inc. [LDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.05 and a Gross Margin at +102.20. loanDepot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.36.

Return on Total Capital for LDI is now -4.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, loanDepot Inc. [LDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,037.51. Additionally, LDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 432.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, loanDepot Inc. [LDI] managed to generate an average of -$44,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Insider trade positions for loanDepot Inc. [LDI]

The top three institutional holders of LDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.