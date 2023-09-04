Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] Is Currently 8.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: LXEH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.33%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Lixiang Education Received Notices of Failure to Satisfy Continued Listing Rules.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or NASDAQ: LXEH), a prestigious private education service provider in China, today announced that it received two written notices (the “Notices”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Global Market on May 3, 2023 indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1)(the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”) and Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C)(the “Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Rule”), which require the Company to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and maintain a minimum market value of publicly held shares of US$5 million for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, respectively.

The Minimum Bid Price Rule requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet this requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company from March 20, 2023 to May 2, 2023, the Company no longer meets the requirement of the Minimum Bid Price Rule. In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until October 30, 2023, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the Company’s securities must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the 180-day period or prior to October 30, 2023. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule by October 30, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time.

Over the last 12 months, LXEH stock dropped by -84.63%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.40 million, with 13.33 million shares outstanding and 13.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 210.15K shares, LXEH stock reached a trading volume of 475224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

LXEH Stock Performance Analysis:

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, LXEH shares dropped by -33.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5363, while it was recorded at 0.3992 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4605 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.06. Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.84.

Return on Total Capital for LXEH is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.33. Additionally, LXEH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] managed to generate an average of -$4,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] Institutonal Ownership Details

