Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] gain 36.31% so far this year. What now?

Leonardo DRS Inc. [NASDAQ: DRS] gained 1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $17.42 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Leonardo DRS Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Revenue: $628 million.

Leonardo DRS Inc. represents 261.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.49 billion with the latest information. DRS stock price has been found in the range of $17.29 to $17.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 660.68K shares, DRS reached a trading volume of 485557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRS shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Leonardo DRS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leonardo DRS Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for DRS stock

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, DRS shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading.

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Leonardo DRS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.04.

Return on Total Capital for DRS is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.90. Additionally, DRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] managed to generate an average of $63,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Leonardo DRS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]

The top three institutional holders of DRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.