Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Revenue clocked in at $1.12 billion, up 32.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$1.14. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Lantheus Announces Top Rated Oral Presentation Featuring PYLARIFY AI™ at the 2023 European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Meeting.

PYLARIFY AI™ (aPROMISE) is the only deep learning enabled FDA-cleared medical device software to offer standardized PSMA PET reporting on PSMA PET/CT images, including those achieved using PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F18) PET/CT.1 Standardized PSMA PET reporting provides consistent and precise disease burden quantification in support of patient management and tracking over time.2,3,4.

A sum of 453455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $69.16 and dropped to a low of $67.03 until finishing in the latest session at $67.30.

The one-year LNTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.61. The average equity rating for LNTH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $121.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

LNTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, LNTH shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.76, while it was recorded at 67.33 for the last single week of trading, and 73.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lantheus Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.58 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for LNTH is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.98. Additionally, LNTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] managed to generate an average of $40,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

LNTH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LNTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LNTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.