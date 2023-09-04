Lake Street lifts OptiNose Inc. [OPTN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OptiNose Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTN] price surged by 6.72 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Optinose Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates.

Company reports second quarter 2023 XHANCE net revenue of $19.5 million and increases full year 2023 XHANCE net revenue guidance.

Strong improvement in operating efficiency in the first half of 2023 as SG&A and R&D expenses decreased by $22M or 33% compared to first half 2022.

A sum of 453384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 624.86K shares. OptiNose Inc. shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.27.

The one-year OPTN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.67. The average equity rating for OPTN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OptiNose Inc. [OPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPTN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for OptiNose Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OptiNose Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85.

OPTN Stock Performance Analysis:

OptiNose Inc. [OPTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, OPTN shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for OptiNose Inc. [OPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1789, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5821 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OptiNose Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OptiNose Inc. [OPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.28 and a Gross Margin at +87.86. OptiNose Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.11.

Return on Total Capital for OPTN is now -60.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -294.40. Additionally, OPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 175.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OptiNose Inc. [OPTN] managed to generate an average of -$530,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.OptiNose Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

OptiNose Inc. [OPTN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OPTN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OPTN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.