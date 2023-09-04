KT Corporation [KT] is -7.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KT Corporation [NYSE: KT] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.56 during the day while it closed the day at $12.43. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM that KT SAT to participate SatelliteAsia 2023 showcasing its Multi-Orbit Satellite Solution in Singapore.

KT SAT, South Korea’s the sole satellite service company with its self-owned satellites, participated in SatelliteAsia 2023, a biggest satellite technology trade show throughout Asia Pacific region held in Singapore Expo from 7th to 9th, June.

KT SAT has set up the exhibition booth to showcase its competitive services and solutions along with this year’s business strategy, laying the foundation to become a Multi-Orbit satellite operator. This year, the MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellite service of Mangata Networks took up a big portion of the booth. MEO capacity, which is secured by partnership with Mangata Networks, is one of the important resources for KT SAT to proceed a Multi-Orbit business.

KT Corporation stock has also loss -1.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KT stock has inclined by 5.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.15% and lost -7.93% year-on date.

The market cap for KT stock reached $6.51 billion, with 499.18 million shares outstanding and 495.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 901.13K shares, KT reached a trading volume of 455345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KT Corporation [KT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KT shares is $14.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KT Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

KT stock trade performance evaluation

KT Corporation [KT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, KT shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for KT Corporation [KT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.91, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

KT Corporation [KT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

KT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KT Corporation [KT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT Corporation go to 2.50%.

KT Corporation [KT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.