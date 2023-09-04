JP Morgan slashes price target on Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] – find out why.

Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.59%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM that American Home Shield Offering 30% Off Annual Plan This Labor Day.

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is offering 30% off annual home service plans for new members from now until September 5, 2023.

“Heading into fall is a great time to ensure you have a plan to protect your home systems and appliances,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor chief brand officer. “It’s not a matter of if they will break down due to normal wear and tear, it’s when. Let us help keep your greatest investment running smoothly.”.

Over the last 12 months, FTDR stock rose by 41.65%. The one-year Frontdoor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.43. The average equity rating for FTDR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.64 billion, with 81.40 million shares outstanding and 79.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 833.23K shares, FTDR stock reached a trading volume of 485056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $39.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frontdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontdoor Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, FTDR shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading, and 28.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontdoor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Frontdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for FTDR is now 22.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 225.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,032.79. Additionally, FTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,000.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] managed to generate an average of $41,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 277.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Frontdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FTDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontdoor Inc. go to 13.30%.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FTDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FTDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.