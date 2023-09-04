Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] moved up 0.57: Why It’s Important

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] closed the trading session at $40.50 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.39, while the highest price level was $40.99. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.23 percent and weekly performance of 0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, IONS reached to a volume of 441757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $49.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.74.

IONS stock trade performance evaluation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, IONS shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.47, while it was recorded at 40.65 for the last single week of trading, and 38.79 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.84 and a Gross Margin at +93.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.92.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.00. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of -$338,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IONS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IONS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.