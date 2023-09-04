Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] Stock trading around $4.83 per share: What’s Next?

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: INZY] closed the trading session at $4.83 on 09/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.82, while the highest price level was $4.98. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Inozyme Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights.

– Interim data readouts from ongoing Phase 1/2 trials of INZ-701 in adults with ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency expected in September 2023 –.

– Plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) to serve as primary endpoint in the U.S. and co-primary endpoint in the EU for ENERGY-3 pediatric pivotal trial for ENPP1 Deficiency; initiation expected in October 2023 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 360.00 percent and weekly performance of -2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 616.37K shares, INZY reached to a volume of 442971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INZY shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INZY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inozyme Pharma Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

INZY stock trade performance evaluation

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, INZY shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for INZY is now -57.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.72. Additionally, INZY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] managed to generate an average of -$1,197,518 per employee.Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INZY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inozyme Pharma Inc. go to 13.10%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INZY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INZY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INZY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.