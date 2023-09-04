Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] Is Currently 5.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inhibrx Inc. [NASDAQ: INBX] traded at a high on 09/01/23, posting a 5.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.55. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Inhibrx Announces $200 Million Private Placement Financing.

Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) (“Inhibrx” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement financing (the “PIPE”) that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $200 million. The financing was limited to certain of the Company’s existing investors, which included participation from RA Capital Management as the lead investor, Viking Global Investors, Perceptive Advisors, and TCGX.

In the PIPE, Inhibrx is selling an aggregate of 3,621,314 shares of its common stock at a price of $19.35 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,714,636 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $19.3499 per pre-funded warrant. Each pre-funded warrant has an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock and is immediately exercisable and remains exercisable until exercised in full. The PIPE is expected to close by August 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 489507 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inhibrx Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.46%.

The market cap for INBX stock reached $934.47 million, with 43.64 million shares outstanding and 34.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.73K shares, INBX reached a trading volume of 489507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inhibrx Inc. [INBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBX shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Inhibrx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibrx Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1557.45.

How has INBX stock performed recently?

Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.59. With this latest performance, INBX shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Inhibrx Inc. [INBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading, and 23.64 for the last 200 days.

Inhibrx Inc. [INBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5928.88 and a Gross Margin at -30.67. Inhibrx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6667.86.

Return on Total Capital for INBX is now -65.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 356.72. Additionally, INBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 353.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] managed to generate an average of -$1,029,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Inhibrx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Inhibrx Inc. [INBX]

