Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $79

Inari Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: NARI] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare ConferencePresenting on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA at the Encore Boston Harbor.

A sum of 480658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 784.24K shares. Inari Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $67.39 and dropped to a low of $65.87 until finishing in the latest session at $66.33.

The one-year NARI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.6. The average equity rating for NARI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NARI shares is $85.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NARI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Inari Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inari Medical Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86.

NARI Stock Performance Analysis:

Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, NARI shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.14, while it was recorded at 66.94 for the last single week of trading, and 63.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inari Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.33 and a Gross Margin at +87.27. Inari Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.63.

Return on Total Capital for NARI is now -7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.74. Additionally, NARI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] managed to generate an average of -$26,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Inari Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NARI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NARI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NARI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.